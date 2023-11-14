Begin typing your search...

NIA attaches several properties in J-K's Pulwama

The NIA has so far attached two landed properties (orchards) measuring nearly 20,000 square feet in Kakapora tehsil of the district, they said.

ByPTIPTI|14 Nov 2023 8:17 AM GMT
SRINAGAR: The NIA on Tuesday attached several properties in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir under the anti-terror law, officials said.

The immovable properties were attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the orders of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Jammu, they said.

Further details of the attached properties were awaited.

PTI

