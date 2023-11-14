NIA attaches several properties in J-K's Pulwama

SRINAGAR: The NIA on Tuesday attached several properties in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir under the anti-terror law, officials said.

The immovable properties were attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the orders of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Jammu, they said.

The NIA has so far attached two landed properties (orchards) measuring nearly 20,000 square feet in Kakapora tehsil of the district, they said.

Further details of the attached properties were awaited.