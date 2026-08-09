NIA arrests key accused in Kerala illegal explosives seizure case

The accused identified as Haris TA was arrested on Saturday from Manjeri in Malappuram district, they said.

The accused, who is the main conspirator, was involved in the illegal procurement of the explosives seized in the case, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The case relates to the seizure of 89,600 explosive sticks and 10,500 shock tubes (NONEL) from a lorry parked in the compound of Farha Hollow Bricks Company on the Chemmad-Thalappara Road in Malappuram on February 7, 2026.

The lorry was intercepted by the Kerala Police, which arrested three persons found in connection with the consignment, the probe agency said.

The accused did not possess valid licences or permissions for transporting or possessing the explosives, it said.

The NIA subsequently re-registered the case and took over the investigation. During the course of its probe, the agency conducted searches at 19 locations across three states, leading to the collection of incriminating material and the identification of additional persons involved in the conspiracy.