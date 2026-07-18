NIA arrests 2 more accused in connection with killing of six Naga civilians

Following investigation in the abduction and killing of six Naga individuals, a joint team of NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF arrested the two accused, it said.

The arrested persons have been identified as ⁠Lungoulal Vaiphei, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village and Lunminthang Sitlhou alias Jack, a resident of Molhoi Village in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, police said.