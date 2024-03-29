NIA releases fresh images of Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects

CHENNAI: NIA has released fresh images of two prime suspects in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast and announced a reward of Rs.10 lakh for information on each leading to their arrest.

NIA has said that prime suspect Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb alias Mohamed Juned Sayed ,30, is 6’2 feet tall and has a well built body.

He has been using forged driving licence in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity, NIA said.

He prefers to wear Jeans, T Shirt and uses a smart watch.

He often wears mask, wig & fake beard.

He prefers to stay in hostels and low budget lodges, NIA said.

Second suspect is Abdul Matheen Taahaa alias Vignesh alias Sumit , 30, and he is about 5’5 feet tall.

He is bald from front and light hair on back side and he wears a cap.

He has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity.

He also uses fake beard and wig and prefers to wear hoodies.

Information can be shared at 080-29510900, 8904241100.