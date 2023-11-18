NHRC orders Rs 10L to Manipur victims’ kin

GUWAHATI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it has asked Manipur government to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation within four weeks to the next of kin of all the people who died in ethnic clashes since May this year.

After completing its two-day camp here to hear cases from the northeastern states, NHRC also ordered the Manipur government to complete the assessment of damaged houses and pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the victims within six weeks.











