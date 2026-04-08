NHRC notice to Health Ministry, FSSAI after complaint over 'action' taken against 'whistleblowers'

The rights panel also sought an action taken report within two weeks.

The complainant in the case has claimed that some persons submitted "fraudulent" documents during the recruitment process and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also conducted an "internal inquiry" into the case and found them "guilty".

The complainant also claimed that the portion of the inquiry report which was shared, was done "without any addition, alteration, or personal interpretation, and it was disseminated in good faith and without any intention to act maliciously or to malign the reputation of any person," the proceedings says.