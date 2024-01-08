NGT seeks fresh reports on Ennore ammonia gas leak

CHENNAI: Unsatisfied with the reports filed by the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) on the ammonia gas leak incident in Ennore, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed both agencies to file fresh reports.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the ammonia gas leak that sent more than 50 residents of Ennore to hospitals, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati on Monday expressed dissatisfaction and observed that the reports filed by Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and DISH are similar to a report already filed by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Directing the agencies to file fresh reports, the Tribunal posted the matter on February 6.

Meanwhile, the residents of Ennore are continuing their protest against the Coromandel International Limited, a fertilizer plant, from where the gas leak occurred on December 26 at midnight.

The residents are demanding the permanent closure of the plant even though the plant is temporarily closed by the authorities after the gas leak incident.