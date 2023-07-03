Next Oppn meeting can either be delayed or advanced by 2-4 days: Manoj Jha

CHENNAI: RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday stated that the meeting of leaders from Opposition parties, which was earlier slated to be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14 can be either delayed or advanced in 2-4 days.

"There is no such tentative date yet but possibly the meeting will be held before the Parliament's Monsoon session begins," he added.

On June 29, NCP chief Sharad Pawar made announced that the next meeting of leaders from Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

This year's Opposition meet was held in Patna, where as many as 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.