Next Oppn meet to be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14: Sharad Pawar

CHENNAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced that the next meeting of leaders from Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

Next meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14: NCP chief Sharad Pawar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023

This year's Opposition meet was held in Patna, where as many as 17 opposition parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

The meeting was called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti attended the meeting.

