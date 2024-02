"Next is Kejriwal's number": Harnath on Jharkhand political situation

NEW DELHI: Calling the action of the Enforcement Directorate on Hemant Soren "right", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that the next number is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "If we think deeply about the roots of corruption that have become strong in India, then it is politics. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) action on Hemant Soren is absolutely right. Next is Kejriwal's number," Harnath Singh Yadav told ANI on Thursday.

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Vipaksh Mitao Cell (Remove opposition cell) of the BJP remarks, Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases. "Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or other leaders involved in corruption, they all just want to save their lives, which is why they talk like this. Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases. He should be ashamed before saying this. All corrupt leaders will go to jail," he added. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

"ED, CBI, IT etc are no longer government agencies. They are now the 'Vipaksh Mitao Cell (Remove opposition cell) of the BJP. The BJP, itself sunk deep in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy," Gandhi said in a post on social platform X. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that compelling Hemant Soren to resign is a blow to Federalism.

In a post on 'X', Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One who will not go with PM Modi will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to Federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit." He further said that the BJP's work of destabilising the opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy was continuing. "Whoever went into the BJP's washing machine is clean as white; who didn't go was tainted. If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, then the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, Will continue to fight from Parliament to the streets," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday evening after over six hours of questioning by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam case. Champai Soren, the state transport minister and a loyalist of Hemant Soren, will step into his role as the Chief Minister.