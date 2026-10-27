Newsrooms will shut down if journalists made to seek prior nod under data protection law, SC told

The absence of a journalistic exemption amounts to pre-censorship of the press and could have serious consequences for news coverage, she said.

"We have raised the argument concerning exemptions as well. Otherwise, newsrooms will shut down if we have to ask for permission.

"It is a complete regime of pre-censorship. We have to ask your permission if we report on you. How can that ever be? What is news otherwise? If we report something wrong, incorrect or inaccurate, we must face the consequences," she said.

Divan said earlier laws had excluded journalism and questioned why the exemption had not been retained.

"When the court examines this Act in detail, it will find that it was not meant for journalism at all. In fact, the earlier versions excluded journalism. We do not know why this has happened. Clearly, it was not meant for us," she said.

The plea sought striking down several provisions of the data protection law and its accompanying rules as unconstitutional, saying that the absence of an exemption for journalistic activities could seriously impede news reporting, undermine investigative journalism and compromise the confidentiality of sources.

The plea sought direction declaring that "the substituted clause (g) of Section 8(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, which brought into force through Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act, 2023, is ultra vires the Constitution".

Several media organisations, including Network18 and NDTV, which are owned by the Ambani and the Adani groups respectively, are part of the DNPA and its members also include The Indian Express, Times Internet, The Hindu, India Today, Zee Media, ABP Pvt Ltd, Malayala Manorama, Mathrubhumi, Amar Ujala, Eenadu Television Pvt Ltd and others.