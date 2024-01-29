Begin typing your search...

NewsClick row: Founder Prabir Purkayastha's judicial custody extended till Feb 17

Earlier on January 22, the Supreme Court allowed news portal’s Human Resources (HR) head Amit Chakraborty to withdraw his plea challenging his arrest by the Delhi police.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jan 2024 7:56 AM GMT
NewsClick row: Founder Prabir Purkayasthas judicial custody extended till Feb 17
X

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (Maalaimalar)

CHENNAI: A Patiala House Court in Delhi extended NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha's judicial custody till February 17 in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him and Human Resources (HR) head Amit Chakraborty, editor Prabir Purkayastha, over allegations that their organisation received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Earlier on January 22, the Supreme Court allowed news portal’s Human Resources (HR) head Amit Chakraborty to withdraw his plea challenging his arrest by the Delhi police.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3 after concluding raids at around 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states, including residences of journalists associated with the news portal.

They were charged with terrorism under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, while, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted its searches on the firm's premises. A case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has also been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The FIR, lodged in August last year, was registered days after The New York Times published a report and accused that the portal received money from American businessman Neville Roy Singham to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

NewsClick rowPrabir Purkayasthajudicial custodyNewsClick caseNewsClickNewsclick rowNewsClick founder-editor Prabir PurkayasthaNewsClick founder Prabir Purkayasthanewsclick uapanewsclick UAPA casenewsclick controversyNewsClick founder
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X