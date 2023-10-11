NewsClick: Purkayastha sent to 10-day custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday sent to 10-day judicial custody NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The two were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur around 2:50 PM. The prosecution sought 10 days judicial custody for the duo, which was firmly opposed by Purkayastha’s counsel, who asserted “prima facie” no case was made out against his client.