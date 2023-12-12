Newborn girl stuck in Odisha bore well rescued after 5-hr long operation

BHUBANESWAR: A newborn girl who was found stuck in an abandoned borewell in Odisha’s Sambalpur district was rescued on Tuesday night after an over five-hour-long operation, officials said.

The child was taken to a hospital in Sambalpur in an ambulance which was kept ready at Laripali village in the Rengali area where the incident occurred.

The baby has no claimant, police said.

It was not clear how the child got into the 20-foot deep bore well made of iron. Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped there by someone.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over the rescue of the infant, wishing her a long life.

“The rescue operation started at 4 pm and it was completed at about 9.30 pm. First, the Sambalpur fire service personnel started it. Then ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and other agencies joined,” Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, who was present at the site said.

The baby was alive and making movements when she was brought out – it was no less than a miracle, he said.

"Oxygen was being supplied into the bore well. The baby had stopped crying for some time. Its cries were heard again after a 100-watt electric bulb was lowered into the bore well for light as well to keep the baby warm," said Dr Subham Singha, who is part of the rescue team.

Director General, Fire Service, Dr Sudhansu Sarangi, said that a victim location camera has been lowered into the bore well to trace the location of the baby. It was sent by the state government from Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda airport on a special flight.

"This camera helped us find a place to cut the iron pipe to retrieve the baby from the bore well," he said.

A lot of precaution was needed to cut the iron pipe.

“We could not use a gas cutter as it would generate heat which may not be tolerable to the baby. I thank all for rescuing the infant,” Sarangi said.

Patnaik in a statement said: “It's a matter of great relief. I wish a long life for the baby. May God bless her. Jai Jagannath.”.

The chief minister also congratulated the rescue teams - the ODRAF, Fire Services, the district administration, the police, medical team and praised their coordinated efforts.

“I am happy that the entire state machinery is working with the guiding principle 'Every life is precious',” he said.