New York state Gov honours Indian chef Vikas Khanna for his culinary contributions

In his remarks at the event on May 9, Khanna said that “to bring an Indian chef to this table, this is not just an honour for me, it's a representation - that our stories matter, our culture matters.”He said New York City thrives and becomes a beacon of hope for the world “because we protect the most vulnerable and in this city, most of the time, the immigrants are the most vulnerable.”Governor Hochul celebrated AAPI Heritage Month in Albany, emphasising unity against divisive hate.She also highlighted that diverse cultures strengthen New York and promised to fight for and protect migrant communities.