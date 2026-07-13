New voters have to also submit parents' SIR details for inclusion in electoral rolls

By issuing instructions, the Election Commission (EC) has made it mandatory to attach SIR details of parents for new voters filling Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls.

The declaration was added in the Bihar SIR rolled out in June last year. New voters were made to file the declaration along with Form 6.

"Daily SIR bulletins of Bihar showed the form filled along with declarations," an EC functionary said.

The functionary underlined that the declaration was added through instructions and Form 6 has not been amended.