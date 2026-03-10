‘New rent rules 2026’ viral on social media: Here’s the truth behind the claims

What do the viral posts claim?

The widely shared posts claim that under the New rent rules 2026:

Landlords cannot collect more than two months’ rent as advance for residential properties.

For commercial properties, advance deposits can be collected only up to six months’ rent.

Landlords can revise rent only after 12 months and must provide at least 90 days’ written notice before increasing the rent.

If major repairs are needed, tenants must inform the landlord. If the landlord fails to fix the issue within 30 days, tenants can carry out repairs themselves and deduct the cost from the rent.

Actions such as changing locks, disconnecting electricity or water supply, or threatening tenants are punishable.

Rental disputes related to non-payment, property damage, or contract violations will be resolved within 60 days through rent courts or tribunals.

These points are being widely shared online as part of the so-called New rent rules 2026.