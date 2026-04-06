New Rajya Sabha members take oath

The oath was taken in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present during the ceremony in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Floor leaders of respective parties were also present in the House.

The newly elected members comprised five from Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, five from West Bengal and three from Odisha.

Maya Chintaman Ivnate of the BJP unit in Maharashtra was the first to take the oath, followed by Pawar, who arrived in a wheelchair.