New Raj CM's Cabinet to have over 15 young MLAs: BJP sources

JAIPUR: New Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's Cabinet will comprise some 15-17 young MLAs who will be made Ministers in the first phase, according to BJP sources.

The sources said that a concensus has been nearly reached regarding the Chief Minister's Cabinet formation.

Monday's development comes a day after a meeting regarding the new Rajasthan Cabinet was held at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi, which last for over an hour.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Chief Minister Sharma; Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa; state party president C.P. Joshi; state in-charge Arun Singh; Co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar; Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal, Rajendra Rathod, Satish Poonia; as well as other state BJP leaders

This was Sharma's first visit to the national capital after taking office on December 15.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharma, Diya Kumari and Bairwa also met President Draupadi Murmu and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

At the meeting at Nadda's residence, instructions were given to maintain social engineering equations during the formation of the cabinet, so that the party can benefit in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Now speculations are being made that the cabinet will be formed soon.

Meanwhile, the BJP government has dissolved all the boards, corporations, commissions, task forces, state level and district level committees formed during the previous Congress regime.

The services of the nominated non-official Chairman, Vice Chairman and members have also been terminated.

The orders were issued by the Administrative Reforms Department.

On December 16, Sharma met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The Bhajan Lal government is already action mode since taking oath on December 15.

The command of the SIT formed to end the paper leak mafia has been handed over to ADG VK Singh. Also, the responsibility of leading the Anti-Gangsters Task Force was given to ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN.

It has also made major changes in the Secretariat.

The government has awaited posting orders for four IAS officers, including Kuldeep Ranka, who was the principal secretary to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.