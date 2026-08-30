New JK terror tactic: Pornography apps, Tor network used for secret messaging

Justifying the ban on these apps, the officials said terror groups were increasingly using the encrypted instant messaging applications of porn sites in recruiting and radicalising youths in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a departure from the use of conventional social media, handlers are now reaching out to prospects through these platforms which, in order to evade detection, differ from each other in terms of the level of security they provide.

While some apps offer basic encryption features, others employ end-to-end encryption, self-destruct messages, and the RSA-2048 encryption algorithm that processes data on the user device without any third-party interference.

RSA is an American Network Security and Authentication company founded in 1982 by US-born Ron Rivest and Leonard Adleman and Israeli-born Adi Shamir. The acronym RSA is used worldwide as the foundation key in the cryptosystem.

The trend has witnessed terrorists moving away from commonly used social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Signal, the officials said.

The security officials observed that both handlers and recruits from the Valley had been relying on specific applications which work even when there is a slower 2G or EDGE network speed. Some of these applications do not even require a phone number or email from the user while registering.

The new tactics were uncovered as security forces strived to combat the use of foreign-generated virtual SIM cards. Developed by foreign-based companies, virtual SIM cards enable the computer to generate phone numbers that can be used on smartphones through specific applications, leaving negligible digital traces.

It was first exposed during the investigation into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans died. The detailed investigation done by the NIA found that more than 40 virtual SIM cards were used by the Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber and his accomplices in the attack.