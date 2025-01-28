New four-storey building collapses in Burari, 12 rescued

NEW DELHI: A newly constructed four-storey building came crashing down Monday evening in north Delhi's Burari, officials said, adding 12 people have been rescued so far but more are feared trapped.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said they received information around 7 pm that a building, spread in 200 square yards near the Oscar Public School, has collapsed.

"The PCR call was received at 6.58 pm. The rescue operation is still under process and we feel some people are still trapped. Police, fire, DDMA and NDRF personnel are on the spot. So far, 12 persons have been rescued and taken to the nearest hospital," it said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "Our team rescued three girls and a man who were all taken to a nearby hospital,"

The DFS said that the incident prompted an immediate response from the emergency services. DFS chief Garg said nine fire tenders have been deployed to the site to aid the rescue operations.

Police have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on X, "This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people."

Former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a post, "This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also help the local people in every possible way."