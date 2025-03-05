New Delhi: Meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT begins

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology commenced its meeting on Wednesday at Parliament House Annexe.BJP MP and Committee Chairman Nishikant Dubey and officials from different ministries arrived for the meeting.

The Committee will consider and adopt two draft Action Taken Reports.

The meeting will feature a comprehensive presentation and evidence on the subject 'Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Related Issues,' with representatives from key ministries, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and others.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan, said on February 12 that India's policy position on AI has been on the possibility of innovation and the possibility that it offers greater productivity and opportunity while being cognisant of possible harms and what can be done to mitigate them.

Krishnan, who addressed a press conference along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, said India brought in AI into the G20 narrative as well, and part of the G20 declaration focused on what needs to happen in terms of AI and inclusive AI.

PM Modi co-chaired AI Action Summit in Paris with France President Emmanuel Macron. Krishnan said the next AI summit will be hosted in India later this year.

"The emphasis has been on innovation-driven AI. India has endorsed the leaders' statement on inclusive and sustainable AI and given a commitment to AI for the public interest which were the two major outcomes of this summit...India has supported the establishment of the AI foundation...India has also joined the coalition on sustainable AI ensuring AI's alignment with environmental and sustainable development goals," he added.

He said the Global South will be adequately represented in the AI Summit to be hosted by India.