New building of Parliament notified as Parliament House of India

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Monday officially notified the new building of the Parliament as the Parliament House of India. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building today.

"The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," read the notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on September 18. The notification was issued by the Joint Secretary, Siddharth Mahajan.

Preparations are underway at the old Parliament building for the Central Hall programme which will be held today at 11 AM in the presence of the Member of Parliaments of both- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. A function to 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047' will be held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament.

The Security personnel at the Parliament building were also seen in the new uniform before the special session of the Parliament in the new building. The marshals, security staff and officials, chamber attendants and drivers have been issued new uniforms which they have to wear once the new parliament building starts functioning.



Khaki trousers, cream-coloured jackets, cream shirts with pink lotus motifs printed on them, bright coloured sarees with jackets for women and turbans for marshals figure in the new dress code. Security personnel at the Parliament building, instead of safari suits, will now wear camouflage pattern clothes similar to those worn by military personnel.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.