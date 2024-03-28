NET score replaces entrance exams to get Ph.D admissions

CHENNAI: From the coming academic year, the National Eligibility Test score will be used for admission to Ph.D. programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) through the National Testing Agency (NTA), which also organises National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical aspirants across the country.

Accordingly, the NET is conducted twice a year in June and December and currently the NET scores are used to award Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and it has the eligibility criteria for the appointment of assistant professor for those with a master's degree.

UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said many universities conduct their entrance tests for the admission to their Ph.D degree programmes, requiring the students to write multiple entrance tests.

"To help the students with one national entrance test for PhD admissions as a part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the UGC had constituted an expert committee to review the provisions of the NET", he added.

Stating that based on the panel recommendation, in its recent meeting, he said it has decided that from the academic session 2024-2025 the NET score could be used for admissions to Ph.D programmes in place of entrance exams conducted by different HEIs.

He said from June 2024 onwards, the successful NET candidates will also be declared eligible for admission to Ph.D programmes even if they do not possess JRF award.