Nestle's added sugar per serving for baby products complies regulations: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Added sugar per serving was found to be in compliance with the provisions under Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020 in baby product of Nestle, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations 2020 prescribes the standards for different categories of infant food and formulae, Nadda said responding to a question.

The limits specified for sugars in infant food products in the Regulations is at par with the global standards, namely Codex Alimentarius Commission, which takes into account the recommendation of World Health Organization (WHO) while setting food standards.

On the basis of media report, suo moto cognisance was taken by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) about a report by the Swiss NGO regarding added sugar in wheat-based baby product.

Inspections were conducted on April 29 and 30 at manufacturing sites engaged in production of the infant food product in the country.

Based on scrutiny of the product, added sugar per serving was found to be in compliance with the provisions under Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, Nadda said.