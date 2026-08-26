Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balendra Shah, offers humanitarian assistance

Modi also said that people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.