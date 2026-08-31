Nepal floods: Hopes fade, memories stir as friend recalls Dr Chitley's bond with Himalayas

As memories of his role as the official doctor of the historic 1988 first Indian civilian Kanchenjunga expedition resurface, longtime friend and expedition partner Charu Joshi on Monday recalled his decades-long bond with the Himalayas.

Five days after the disaster, rescuers have prioritised those who can be saved more easily, while digging through the soil has not yet begun, Joshi told reporters.

"It is a very complicated process," he said.

For Joshi, the uncertainty is difficult to reconcile with a friendship forged in the mountains more than 40 years ago.