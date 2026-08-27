Nepal floods: Ex-minister flags delayed info sharing with China, says toll may rise 'unbelievably'

A glacier collapse in Tibet caused catastrophic flash floods on Wednesday morning in border areas of China and Nepal. Nepal itself has reported 270 deaths, while the overall toll, including Tibet, is said to be more than 500, while thousands, including nearly 300 Indian tourists, are missing.

Chaulagain, who also handled physical infrastructure portfolio in the earlier government, said Nepal faced a similar but smaller-scale glacier collapse incident in 2025, when the need for timely sharing of early-warning information between the two countries had been recognised.

"It has become a quite concerning state because it was early in the morning. So we observed that there is some lack of the timely information exchange between the two countries," he said.

Talking to PTI over phone, Chaulagain said Nepal and Chinese authorities have now agreed to share information more promptly, but suggested that the lack of preparedness may have affected both sides.

"Apparently, yesterday, the Meteorological Department and Chinese authorities realised this, and from now onwards they have agreed to share timely information," he said.

"From China side... there is some lack of information sharing," Chaulagain said, adding that the Chinese side has also suffered extensive damage and "probably that side also was not fully prepared".

"Otherwise, they might have provided the information, because the border-crossing points and the nearby downstream areas were also badly affected," he said.