Nepal floods: 5-year-old among 3 Indians rescued from Trishuli Bazaar area

Sharing broader updates on the safety of Indian nationals, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that 1,907 Indians have safely crossed over to Nepal from China.

The three Indian nationals rescued from the Trishuli Bazaar area since Friday have been identified as Abhijit Suresh Pawar, Dipika Abhijit Pawar, and five-year-old Samarth Abhijit Pawar, Jaiswal said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating their return flight home.

The spokesperson said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods hit the country on August 26.

The death toll from the floods has risen to at least 1,295 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

"As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard."

Jaiswal said 169 Indian nationals have been rescued and 1,907 Indians have safely crossed into Nepal from China.

"As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," Jaiswal noted.

The MEA spokesperson said India will continue to provide assistance to Nepal as per the requirements of the government in that country.

"We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal," he said.

Jaiswal said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft to Nepal till now.