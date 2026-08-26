Nepal flash floods: Amit Shah dials Bihar CM on flooding risk, NDRF being mobilised

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any emergency, they said.

In a phone call with Choudhary, Shah assured all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis, the official said.

A massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river coming from the Tibet side at around 9 am (local time), affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 people missing in Rasuwa district bordering Tibet.