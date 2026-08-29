Nepal flash floods: 3 bodies recovered from river in UP's Kushinagar

The bodies were spotted near barrage pier number 3 in the Madanpur-Sukrauli area of Khadda on Friday, following which police and administrative officials reached the spot and began efforts to ascertain their identities, they said.

Khadda SHO Sandeep Singh said the bodies were spotted floating in the river by monitoring teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and subsequently taken out.

The information about the recovered bodies had been shared with authorities in the neighbouring districts of Nepal to help establish their identities.