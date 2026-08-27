Nepal flash floods: 3 bodies recovered from Gandak river in UP's Maharajganj

A rescue team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), while monitoring the river and adjoining areas, spotted the bodies being carried by the strong current, they said.

The team used a motorboat to retrieve the bodies and sent them to the mortuary at the district headquarters, officials informed further.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately known. Necessary procedures are being carried out to establish their identities, while the SSB and district administration are in touch with the authorities concerned in Nepal to trace their relatives, they said.

