NEP does not impose one language on any state: MoS Education to LS

Responding to supplementary questions in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the minister noted that while Tamil Nadu has expressed some objection to the NEP 2020, the central government has released Rs 538 crore to the state under the Samagra Shiksha, a flagship central school education programme.

"It is up to the state to follow established procedure and protocol in terms of expenditure, in terms of provision of UC (utilisation certificate) for further release," Chaudhary said.

The minister said there was "absolutely no imposition of any language."