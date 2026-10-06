Nehru Place District Centre no vending zone, MCD free to take action post

The decision should be taken within two months after the constitution of the TVC - II, it said, adding that the committee should communicate its decision to these vendors, who have been permitted to vend at the alternative site, in terms of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act.

The court said the Delhi Police should cooperate with the MCD and the DDA to ensure compliance of the order.

The litigation dates back to a 2009 judgment under which 67 vendors had initially been permitted to vend in a demarcated area of Nehru Place. Subsequently, the high court declared the district centre a no-hawking and no-vending zone. That position was not interfered with by the Supreme Court.