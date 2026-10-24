Neha Bora refuses to sign peace bond, questions curbs on dissent

“If we do not ask the government any questions, whose peace are we keeping?”

she asked, stressing that the right to question those in power and express dissent is fundamental to a democracy.

Bora asserted that the fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, regardless of the direction it takes, must not come at the cost of labelling the right to dissent as a threat to peace.

The notice was issued on October 17, a day after Delhi Police detained Bora as she joined the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in the capital.

The demonstration was part of the protests demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Bora had challenged the notice in the Delhi High Court, terming the preventive proceedings an attempt to suppress peaceful dissent, and said that the notice did not adequately establish the likelihood of a breach of peace.

She maintained that peaceful protests and democratic opposition should not be treated as violations of public order, emphasising that the right to dissent must be protected.