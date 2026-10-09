NEET UG paper leak: Par panel for mechanism to ensure NTA's accountability to Parliament

Noting that trust in the examinations conducted by the NTA was a matter of social justice and national integrity, the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, in its detailed report today said, "The education department may introduce appropriate Parliamentary framework that ensures NTA's accountability to Parliament."

The committee, while recognizing NTA's past efforts at improvement, said the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 implies that further improvement is necessary.

The NTA on May 12 cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak.

"Organised networks that profit from examination fraud are adaptive and resourceful, and will always seek the weakest link in the chain. The NTA therefore needs adequate staff, robust security protocols, clear accountability mechanisms, and digitalization of operations and examinations to ensure that it stays ahead of any challenges," said the panel.