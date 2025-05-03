NEET-UG mock drills underway across centres ahead of May 4 entrance

NEW DELHI: Mock drills were conducted at all NEET-UG centres on Saturday to ensure smooth conduct of the nationwide medical entrance, according to an official source.

The crucial exam is scheduled for May 4 at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

"There will be three layers of monitoring on the exam day – at the District, State, and Centre levels," a Ministry of Education (MoE) source said.

Most of the centres this year are located in government and government-aided schools, colleges, universities, and institutions.

"To ensure smooth and secure conduct of the exam, mock drills are being conducted at all centres. These drills will help test readiness in terms of functionality of mobile signal jammers; availability of adequate manpower for frisking; and biometric authentication procedures," the source said.

The ministry has said that candidates found indulging in unfair means – before, during, or after the examination – will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) and penalised accordingly.

"The penalties include debarment of up to three years from appearing in NTA exams (based on severity) and criminal and/or legal action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024," said the person.

The strict measures come a year after alleged irregularities including paper-leak were flagged in NEET which put the integrity of the exam under scanner.