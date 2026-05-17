NEET UG 'leak': CBI probing role of NTA-linked public servant

While seeking the custody of one of the accused, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14 and chemistry lecturer P V Kulkarni, arrested the next day, the agency presented its case file, alleging that Waghmare, in conspiracy with the other accused person and "with the public servant associated with National Testing Agency (NTA)", had received the question papers and answers on April 27.

Waghmare was known to Kulkarni through biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare, the agency alleged. Mandhare was arrested by the CBI on Saturday.

Waghmare allegedly collected the questions from Kulkarni and provided them to another accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, who was arrested from Ahilyanagar, and other accused persons for monetary considerations, the agency further alleged.

Lokhande has been accused of distributing the questions further.

The handwritten chemistry questions, which Kulkarni shared with aspirants, have been destroyed, they said.