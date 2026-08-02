NEET-UG counselling to begin on Aug 4, academic session from Sep 8

According to the schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee, the first round of counselling for deemed and central universities will be held from August 4 to August 17. The last date for joining will be August 22.

The second round of counselling will take place from August 24 to September 2, followed by the third round from September 10 to September 18.

The stray vacancy round is scheduled from September 28 to October 3. The last date for joining after the stray vacancy round is October 10.

For state quota seats, the first round of counselling will be conducted from August 13 to August 22, with candidates required to join by August 28. The second round will be held from August 31 to September 8 and the third round from September 16 to September 26. The stray vacancy round for state quota seats will be conducted from October 3 to October 5.