NEET-UG admit cards out; over 22 lakh to appear on May 3

The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode, with responses to be marked on an OMR sheet. It will be held across 552 cities in India and 14 centres abroad, reflecting the scale of participation. The paper will comprise 180 compulsory questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, including Botany and Zoology.

Candidates have been asked to carefully verify particulars on the admit card, including their name, roll number, application number, examination centre and reporting time. Any discrepancy should be reported immediately to the NTA for correction, the agency said.

It has also activated helpline numbers and email support to assist candidates facing issues in downloading the document.