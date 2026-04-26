NEET-UG admit cards out; over 22 lakh to appear on May 3

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday issued admit cards for NEET-UG 2026, with over 22 lakh candidates set to take the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance test on May 3.
Candidates can access their hall tickets by logging in using their application number and password on the official portal. The release comes a week ahead of the examination, giving aspirants a narrow window to verify details and complete final preparations.
In a statement, the NTA advised candidates to download admit cards at the earliest and strictly adhere to the instructions specified. “Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only on production of a valid admit card,” it said.
The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode, with responses to be marked on an OMR sheet. It will be held across 552 cities in India and 14 centres abroad, reflecting the scale of participation. The paper will comprise 180 compulsory questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, including Botany and Zoology.
Candidates have been asked to carefully verify particulars on the admit card, including their name, roll number, application number, examination centre and reporting time. Any discrepancy should be reported immediately to the NTA for correction, the agency said.
It has also activated helpline numbers and email support to assist candidates facing issues in downloading the document.
NEET-UG serves as the sole entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BSc Nursing courses across India. With more than 22 lakh aspirants competing for limited seats, the examination remains one of the most competitive in the country’s higher education system.