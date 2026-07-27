NEET row: Right to peaceful protest guaranteed, says SC, fixes pleas for hearing on Tuesday

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also agreed to take up a separate plea, filed by a few family members of those police personnel who were attacked during the protest, along with other listed petitions.

“The Right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excesses,” the CJI said.

“Life of every individual irrespective of who they are is important,” the bench asserted when a lawyer said that police personnel were also beaten up.