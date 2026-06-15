NEET re-exam refund row triggers fresh questions over NTA portal glitches

Students took to social media platforms alleging that the refund verification process had become misleading and was preventing candidates from smoothly downloading their admit cards.

“NTA’s NEET refund verification is a trap. If you choose not to edit your bank details just to get your admit card, it says you ‘agreed to not provide details for refund’. Why create such a misleading option in the first place? NTA should stop troubling students,” NEET aspirant Jyoti Bhosale said in a post.

Another candidate, Subrat Kumar, alleged that despite already furnishing bank account details earlier, the portal prompted candidates to verify the same details again before allowing access to the admit card.

“I had already filled in my bank details for refund. But while downloading the re-NEET admit card, the portal asked me to verify the details again. When I clicked the option saying I did not want to edit the details, the system showed that I had agreed not to provide bank details for refund,” he alleged.