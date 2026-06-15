NEET re-exam refund row triggers fresh questions over NTA portal glitches

CHENNAI: A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released admit cards for the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, several aspirants alleged that a technical glitch linked to refund verification had led to the disappearance of their bank details, triggering fresh concerns over the conduct of the national-level medical entrance test.
Students took to social media platforms alleging that the refund verification process had become misleading and was preventing candidates from smoothly downloading their admit cards.
“NTA’s NEET refund verification is a trap. If you choose not to edit your bank details just to get your admit card, it says you ‘agreed to not provide details for refund’. Why create such a misleading option in the first place? NTA should stop troubling students,” NEET aspirant Jyoti Bhosale said in a post.
Another candidate, Subrat Kumar, alleged that despite already furnishing bank account details earlier, the portal prompted candidates to verify the same details again before allowing access to the admit card.
“I had already filled in my bank details for refund. But while downloading the re-NEET admit card, the portal asked me to verify the details again. When I clicked the option saying I did not want to edit the details, the system showed that I had agreed not to provide bank details for refund,” he alleged.
The issue surfaced hours after the NTA activated the admit card download link on Sunday evening for candidates appearing in the re-examination ordered following allegations of question paper leak and irregularities in the May 3 NEET-UG examination.
Responding to the complaints, the NTA acknowledged that candidates were facing technical and server-related problems while accessing admit cards.
“Around four lakh candidates for the NEET-UG 2026 examination scheduled on June 21 have downloaded their admit cards. We are aware that some candidates are facing technical glitches or server issues. Our teams are working towards resolving all issues,” the agency said in a statement.
However, the NTA did not specifically address allegations relating to refund verification and disappearance of bank details.