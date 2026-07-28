NEET protests: SC says SIT may be set up to probe police excesses

Dealing with a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against students protesting irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak across the country, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referred to many incidents of violence.

At the outset, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked why there should not be an independent probe into the allegations.

“Whosoever committed excesses, took law in their hands should be taken to task,” the CJI said.