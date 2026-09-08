NEET protest: Petitioner urges SC to fix accountability for use of force against women protesters

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament in Delhi on July 20 had seen clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The agitation, which began at Jantar Mantar on June 20, was called off on July 25 after the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP's other demands.

The top court has formed a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi recently and violence against police personnel.

Recently, it quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests across the country between July 20 and July 25, prompting the group to call off its September 5 march in the national capital.

The Delhi Police, in its affidavit, had strongly defended the use of force during the "Chalo Sansad" protest here on July 20, telling the top court that the agitation was hijacked by "anti-social elements" and "history-sheeters", resulting in a breakdown of law and order that left more than 240 police personnel injured.

Shailendra Mani Tripathi, one of the petitioners, filed the rejoinder affidavit before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and assailed various contentions of the Delhi Police.

"The specific and undenied instances of male police personnel dragging, physically restraining and using force against women demonstrators, including the dragging of Mrs. Gitanjali Angmo by her hair and the slapping of a woman protester by an Additional DCP…. accountability must accordingly be fixed at the level of the senior-most officers who ordered or permitted the use of such force…," the affidavit said.