NEET protest: Delhi HC junks PIL related to police denying lathi-charge on students

The petitioner argued that as a citizen and a media professional he has the right to know the truth, which is essential for fixing accountability, and prayed for a direction to Delhi Police to decide his representation on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, however, observed that PIL jurisdiction was not meant for such cases, and asked the petitioner Nitin Naresh to show his statutory right to seek a decision on his representation.

Asserting that a litigant must demonstrate either a dispute or a denial of a legal or Constitutional right, the court remarked, “Everything which will catch your imagination by reading newspaper becomes a PIL. High-sounding words like accountability, transparency are not to be used in vacuum.”