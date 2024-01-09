NEET-PG 2024 to be conducted on this July 7

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination 2024 exam has been delayed for two months, according to the schedule released on Tuesday.

"The conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024."

"The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall be 15th August 2024", the circular stated further. The COVID-19 disruption is one of the major concerns behind this recommendation, as students will complete their internship by June-July 2024, the sources told ANI.

NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination, serving as the single entrance test for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and Postgraduate Diploma courses under the NMC Act, 2019.