NEET paper leak impact: CISF to guard NTA premises; stricter monitoring for 'confidential' areas

The move comes after the question paper leak of medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this year, which sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan's resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel is yet to submit its report.

According to a CBI chargesheet, which identified three subject experts as primary sources of the paper leak, there was no checking or frisking of experts during entry or exit from the confidential section at the National Testing Agency (NTA), allowing the experts to take briefs from designed question papers on small chits, made out of plain sheets provided to them for rough work and translation.