NEET paper leak: Demolish buildings of accused coaching centre owners, says Maharashtra minister

The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who ran Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Latur, for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak.

So far, 10 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar, as per officials.