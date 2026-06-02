NEET paper leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 5 accused till June 15

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of judicial custody of Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

Earlier on May 20, they had been sent to judicial custody till June 2.

Meanwhile, counsel for accused Yadav said that the court had allowed his client's plea seeking books to prepare for the rescheduled NEET exam.