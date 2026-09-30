NEET paper leak: Centre working on national computer based testing infra strategy for entrance exams

Following the NEET paper leak earlier this year, the Centre announced that it will conduct the medical entrance exam in CBT mode from next year. Officials, aware of the development, said that while the plan is under active consideration, they will make a final decision only after receiving the report from the Nandan Nilekani-led task force set up to overhaul India's public examination systems.

While NEET has been conducted in pen-and-paper mode so far, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts several other exams, including the engineering entrance JEE-Main, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG and PG, and UGC-NET and CSIR UGC-NET, as computer-based tests. Once the infrastructure strategy is in place, the plan is to move all entrance exams online.

"A national examination-grade CBT infrastructure strategy is being formulated to close the geographic gap

in test-centre availability, standardise centre-level examination-grade specifications and to permit the migration to CBT from the pen-and-paper mode examinations. The strategy is under active consideration based on a multi-model sourcing architecture," a senior Ministry of Education official told PTI, on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA, the nodal autonomous body that conducts the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions.

"The possible migration of NEET (UG) from the pen-and-paper mode to CBT, including the design of the transition, the sequencing, the infrastructure prerequisites, and the equity implications for rural, women and low-connectivity-district candidates, is being worked upon.